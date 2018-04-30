Baby girl bonds with baby goats

More
The adorable encounter happened at Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine.
1:21 | 04/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby girl bonds with baby goats
Now. Okay. A. Here. He or. Oh. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54826813,"title":"Baby girl bonds with baby goats","duration":"1:21","description":"The adorable encounter happened at Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-girl-bonds-baby-goats-54826813","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.