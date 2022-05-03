‘It’s the best job I’ve ever had, being a mom’: Univision’s Teresa Rodriguez

On this Mother’s Day weekend, ABC News’ Victor Oquendo sits down with his trailblazing mother, Univision anchor Teresa Rodriguez, on breaking barriers for women in media, and the joys of motherhood.

