-
Now Playing: Family thanks heroes who rushed to save kids from burning building
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz brings young fan in wheelchair to tears
-
Now Playing: Greedy badger wants all the cheese
-
Now Playing: Brothers reunite for first time in more than 20 years in heartfelt video
-
Now Playing: The essential makeup tips for hot weather
-
Now Playing: David Crosby and Cameron Crowe on their new film 'Remember My Name'
-
Now Playing: Keke and Sara reveal their dirty little secrets
-
Now Playing: Instant Pot bloggers share their top recipes
-
Now Playing: Expert tips for how to shop for the right-sized bra
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry opens new wing at children's hospital his mom visited 30 years ago
-
Now Playing: Couple's bike route spells 'marry me'
-
Now Playing: Find someone who's this happy to see you everyday
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Priscilla Chan talks her 'Rare As One' project
-
Now Playing: Baby red panda born at Milwaukee Zoo
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue adorable dog from burning home
-
Now Playing: This summer's must-have backyard tech
-
Now Playing: Reimagining paint: PPG designs a pop-up paw path to help keep dogs safe
-
Now Playing: Woman throws birthday parties for kids who would otherwise not have one
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on beauty devices, dorm essentials and fast chargers
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' celebrates National Intern Day