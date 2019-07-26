Brothers reunite for first time in more than 20 years in heartfelt video

More
Isabel Godoy captured the emotional moment her father surprised his brother while the two were traveling to Alaska to visit their mother who is battling cancer earlier in July.
0:40 | 07/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brothers reunite for first time in more than 20 years in heartfelt video
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Isabel Godoy captured the emotional moment her father surprised his brother while the two were traveling to Alaska to visit their mother who is battling cancer earlier in July.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"64594174","title":"Brothers reunite for first time in more than 20 years in heartfelt video","url":"/Lifestyle/video/brothers-reunite-time-20-years-heartfelt-video-64594174"}