Transcript for Challenges of going back to school

We turn now to the big frustration for teachers and students on the first day of school remote learning has been plagued by glitches delays. And even cyber attacks across the country. This morning millions of students preparing for another day of school. After first day of classes unlike any other whether in person we got it back. Now. Like this or online it's thing. Back. Well students are facing new challenges as a summer break and amid a pandemic in Houston the web site for the largest district in the state. Crashed for hours delaying the start of the school year for more than 200000. Students families were given a different link to access the portal until the problems were resolved in the afternoon. In an apprentice school here. We must maintain you must remain flexible being put him down to changing conditions and circumstances. Like we've noted this morning. Near Norfolk Virginia technical glitches for thousands of students taking classes virtually. Forcing them to wait more than one hour to start classes and multiple schools one mother says her daughter had to use the family computer. We presume was not installed on her school issued laptop. Everything but it Condit Indians. Are better. School and Hartford Connecticut will start today. One day late because the cyber attack caused a major outage Tuesday he gets it appearing calm Smart to appear aboard. They said the school had to put me into the parent board. Are caught the school that we smells that you now as we know is fast this mother now playing the role of tech support and teacher's aide. Going out and buying books to her son could learn on the first day of school. I think going to visit in notre Perkins. A computer security firm found cyber attacks have affected 89 school systems in the last year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.