Transcript for Christianne Klein on her new book, ‘Anna and the germ that came to visit’

for adults to cope with the many changes in our lives due to the pandemic, but just imagine how unsettling this is for children. Well, there's a new book just released directly aimed at helping parents talk to their kids about what's happening. It's called "Anna and the germ that came to visit." Joining me now is the book's author, christianne Klein. I have to say, I'm so impressed that you already have a book out when we're only just a few weeks into this, but do you think the pandemic is having a bigger impact, or a more significant impact, on our kids than we realize? Absolutely. One of the reasons why I wrote this book, our 2-year-old daughter started to say her doll was sick. It came out of nowhere. And I heard it from so many parents now, 3-year-olds who are saying, when the virus leaves, do I get to go back to the zoo? When the virus leaves, do I get to visit grandma and grandpa? Do I get to go back to school and see my friends? So kids are grieving, too. As parents we're so used to having all the answers like this and using children's books in order to explain complex issues. There wasn't a book for this. It was too soon. Right. And nothing that any of us were prepared for. So what's the most important thing you want families to take away from reading your book with their kids? Parents are using this as a tool to open the conversation with the kids and kids are projecting their own experiences on to the story of Anna. In the story, Anna goes through all the things that kids are going through right now -- she's scared, she's sad, she's mad, she's lonely, she's bored, she's confused about what's going on, and so we took those tools and then went to that next step. I enlisted the help of my mother who's a marriage and family therapist who specializes in children and trauma. So she helped me weave these messages throughout the book and ended with a moment of resilience. At the end of the story, the germ goes away but with everything that the kids have learned throughout the story, if it ever comes back they'll be able to get through it again together. That was so important to us, to be able to have that message. Because we don't know how many waves we could go through the last two years. We also have additional resources on our website, thegermbook.com. We've got handouts. So that kids and parents can plan for them and they'll be able to meet those CDC guidelines. And parents can help their kids. Quickly, before I let you go, I have to know, how did you pull this off this quickly? You know, it took a village of people all around the country that were working almost 24 hours a day to be able to get this out. But I knew when I called my mother initially, and I had that first rough draft and I said, I want your help with this, then this is something that needed to come out now, not six months from now, not a year from now, it had to come out now. We worked really hard to make that happen. Christianne, thank you so much. We certainly appreciate it. It looks like an incredible read. Thank you. Thank you for having us. We turn now to Dr. Jen Ashton for her final thoughts.

