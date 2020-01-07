Transcript for ‘Dad Gang’ founder talks defying stereotypes

group of fathers trying to change the narrative around black fathers. Here now is janai Norman with an inside look of the online movement called the dad gang. Reporter: Bottles, diapers and cuddles posted by the dad gang, a group of black fathers and supporters shattering stereotypes. The dad gang is an organization on a mission to change the way the world views black fatherhood. Reporter: Meet Sean Williams, a devoted father of three, four years ago, a woman approached him and commending him for sticking around. He realized his friends shared similar experiences. And decided to rewrite the narrative on black fatherhood. Being a good father means everything to me. Reporter: The group hoping to empowering its members by replacing negative stereotypes with positive affirmations. I am. All: I am. Dad goals. All: Dad goals. Reporter: During this historic moment the group is looking to the future. I hope we really change the world and change the way the world views us. Sean Williams joins us now. My man, so good to see you. You tell me what, you kind of hit it on there in the little piece we saw there. What's the narrative. What's the rap on black fathers right now. The narrative, after receiving that compliment, I really understood that people still saw black fathers as M.I.A., associated us with being deadbeat dads. That's not the truth. After getting that compliment, and speaking to my friends, I had to dig in and found the stats that said, you know, black dads were probably one of the most ethnic -- sorry, the most active group out of any ethnic group. It needs to change. It's heartbreaking when you get a compliment just for sticking around. How important is this now, in this current climate, where black men have been so much of the focus in talking about social justice, how important is your mission now even more so in this current climate? You know, I think it's really important. A lot of times when we see a tragedy like George Floyd and rashard brooks, the black men we're losing, you know a lot of police officers -- people don't associate them with their families. I think the dad gang by trying to shatter that stereotype of us being deadbeats -- sharing those images it's beginning to normalize as being caretakers and nurturing. It's really important in this time that those images, we keep on circling those images? Does it frustrate you as well -- it's like a black dad we have to have a pr campaign to show what we're doing? For a lot of us, and myself included, you begin to start parenting with a little bit more intentionality and, you know, operating with a chip on your shoulder because we know that stereotype exists. It's a shame. It really shouldn't. It's 2020. You know, a lot of people when they discovered the page a lot of people are surprised to see how, you know, easily we can populate the page with dads from all over the world. It's frustrating. Somebody had to do it. Last thing, I have a 7-year-old daughter at the house, we do our hair thing. I think you have a 4-year-old daughter, is that right? The hair thing is real. Oh, it's real. It's real. How is that? How much fun is that for you and again, we talk about black fathers and the stereotype, but also dads in general doing hair, sometimes you have to combat that? I think it's really fun to be able to do your daughter's hair, you know, traditionally, a lot of older dads may not have gotten so involved in it, but it's thing. I enjoy it. My daughter enjoys it. It's the fun of her sitting down between my legs and I can just comb through her hair it's a bonding experience. I think all dads -- once you're a girl dad, attempt it a few times. You'll be fine. I can attest. I always say it's undivided attention. You have to focus on the hair and she has to focus on you. Nothing else comes in between you. Great time. I love it. Sean Williams, good to see you. Thank you so much. Up next right here when we come back -- small business

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.