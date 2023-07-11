Deal Drop Days: iRobot robot mop

GMA lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto gives us deal of the day, with the “iRobot Braava jet m6 ultimate robot mop”.

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live