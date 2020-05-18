Transcript for Educators scramble for creative ways to keep students engaged during pandemic

Educators across the country are scrambling for creative ways to keep students engaged in remote learning and that is. Just the beginning of the major challenges ahead once the new school year begins this fall. But there are plans being laid to help with this new transition to learning and joining me now attic. Tell us all about it is Kathy nears interim president and CEO of the National Catholic Educational Association. Thank you for being with us we certainly appreciate it Kathy and I know this is. So news still for both students and teachers tell us what Catholic educators are doing right now. To help students get through this distance learning. Now I think all of her teachers and principals are acting this first year teachers and principals know instantly just before and they're doing a lot. Grace they are doing now are engaged and not like professional dollars and they can learn that techniques that they need to engage students into remote learning environment. But most of all they're treating their students like they always have with a lot of love and respect. I'm Catholic schools believe dad communication isn't intimate communication between cells. And minority have that intimate communications ten relationship. Some mostly we three men are reminders owns every day that we are to let the children first and then to teach them. And only do that another warm are successful up. Now that's a beautiful thing and I know there's still so much unknown about what's going to happen in the fall so. What are teachers planning on doing in schools do remain closed this fall. We know we're on hopefully we'll. I'm betting it does happen we'll be prepared. And we will keep focus on students enter the only east the church also believes that students cancer that person primary educators of their. They're children so we will work with parents and Brothers partnerships to make sure that we're meeting the needs of our students the best way that we can't. Nationwide I know you know this more than 12100 Catholic schools have closed in his past decade and typically that happened. As a result the financial stress so that said. What impact does coded nineteen having on parishes and their schools financially. I'm in it we're taking a big hit right now who. We wish it weren't so that parents are are certainly pay tuition. Most of her parents are saying we're not going to pay they're asking for more time to pay it. And wait we are working the only solid penitentiary we have some great corporate partners. Let facts piano and others who are helping us with tattoos of that we can't support parents as they figure out how to teach your children burst. And Catholic schools are helping him with Acxiom we're providing meals and Catholic Charities or her writings. Nielsen teach it the only so we're all working together to make that happens. There's no again I think you slim. Taxes could have grave consequences are Catholic schools Kathy Neer as we certainly appreciate it we wish you the very best thanks for being with us today. Keep hearing Mancini.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.