Transcript for Faith Friday: Serving the frontlines of the pandemic

@drjashton. It is faith Friday and the impacts continue to be felt across the nation. Joining me now to talk about serving on the front lines of this pandemic is anglican priest and chaplain for the Massachusetts National Guard, James Hairston. Chaplain Hairston, thank you so much for being with us today. We certainly appreciate this. We should mention you're a veteran of "Operation enduring freedom." So interesting completed that tour tour of active duty in Afghanistan how does serving your soldiers in this pandemic compare to serving overseas? Good morning, and definitely glad to be with you this morning. I would say the similarities between the two are ultimately the threats are a little different. Right now when we're overseas and we're in "Operation enduring freedom" or any other conflict, the threat is ultimately when it is warmer in a combat zone, we have no idea whether or not an attack would happen. It's very fluid, however, here in the United States during the covid-19 pandemic, the biggest fear is ultimately contracting covid-19. Tell us about your work at the Holyoke soldiers home. Unfortunately more than 70 veterans tested positive for the virus and have passed away. That has to be such incredibly difficult work. I would say it's not without its challenges. The Holyoke soldiers home is under the auspice of the Massachusetts health and human services, and the Massachusetts National Guard, our soldiers and airmen there, are ultimately supporting the doctors, the nurses and the patients and their families and administration providing them with whatever assistance they may need. Some of that may be prayer. Some of that may be spirit kwal uplift and ultimately trying to serve and be able to connect with them and help them through the course of this crisis. S you say, challenging. This has been especially challenging because you're working there as a minister in these times of social distancing. You can't gather or necessarily even be near someone to counsel them. How have you adapted to that? We've utilized technology. When it comes to soldiers or, excuse me, when it comes to veterans towards the end of their life, we've used iPads and iPhones and put on speakerphone ultimately to have faith leaders be able to Skype in, and for those of us on the grounds who are of the same faith tradition, the patients were there, we would stand outside their doors and provide ministry that way whether it be through prayer or sharing a scripture, whatever their faith tradition is, be able to serve them in that particular way. Within the corps we're to perform and provide. So, for instance, we had a jewish veteran there, and none of the chaplains on the staff were jewish, however, we were able to utilize our resources and call in our former state chaplain, chap lane rabbi base to be able to call in and put him on speakerphone for him to pray with the patient at the same time, pray with the daughter of that patient as well so just being able to provide that sense of comfort and sense of hope is our mission as chaplains. Yeah, and, you know, we've been calling this our faith Fridays, and I'm hoping, chaplain, that you can give us a message of hope as we head into the weekend and begin this new month of may. Yes, ma'am. The first thing I would say is make sure you look for god and see god through all things. It's difficult in the times which we're in right now, however, we have an opportunity to connect with each other through the means of technology. It wasn't that long ago where we had paper and pencil and that was the only way to connect. But now we do have the advent of a facetime, of Skype, of zoom. Recently I was on a phone call with a church service that was all through teleconference, and although there were issues when it came to the communication with it, everyone still tuned in. Everyone connected. Everyone prayed with one another and the example I gave with the chaplain calling in utilizing technology. So in the midst of social distancing and our separation, utilizing technology and seeing god through that is one of the things we continue to hold on to. I see god when I walk the streets, and I see soldiers and airmen continue to serve the community in the midst of their own fears. I see god with the facilities workers who are cleaning the doorknobs and disinfecting the areas after we leave. I see god in the sanitation worker who continues to serve, and I see god with our interagency partners who are out there working continuing to serve faithfully in the midst of their own fears. I just continue to see god in all things. That is certainly inspirational and we open our eyes and we see. Chaplain Hairston, thanks for being with us. We certainly appreciate your service and your time today. Thank you, Amy. It's been a pleasure.

