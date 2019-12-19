Father travels to surprise son for early Christmas gift

More
A mother in California pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for her son.
1:30 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father travels to surprise son for early Christmas gift
So how was your work. I thought to be renewed its. I'll talk tough talk child. Sounds like here have been. It. Oh. Oh. Who. Oh yeah. We. Right finally. Yeah. You see as well. We just ahead of relief. I. He and the so yeah. And that them. We will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"A mother in California pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for her son.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"67834009","title":"Father travels to surprise son for early Christmas gift","url":"/Lifestyle/video/father-travels-surprise-son-early-christmas-gift-67834009"}