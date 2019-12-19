Transcript for Father travels to surprise son for early Christmas gift

So how was your work. I thought to be renewed its. I'll talk tough talk child. Sounds like here have been. It. Oh. Oh. Who. Oh yeah. We. Right finally. Yeah. You see as well. We just ahead of relief. I. He and the so yeah. And that them. We will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.