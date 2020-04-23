-
Now Playing: Grocery store pays it forward for first responders and health care workers
-
Now Playing: What will tonight's NFL draft look like?
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching
-
Now Playing: How Nebraska is maintaining essential services while containing the spread of COVID-1
-
Now Playing: How to get a restful night sleep during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old fighting cancer gets birthday surprise through hospital window
-
Now Playing: Students use 3D printers to create face shields for health care professionals
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Lacey Stone’s no-equipment home workout
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus in cats
-
Now Playing: This is what it’s like to be a health care worker fighting COVID-19 away from family
-
Now Playing: Hundreds at Smithfield pork processing facility test positive
-
Now Playing: Who is most at risk to the coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: Study provides data about COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Astronauts float above a pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'The Great Experiment': Earth Day in the middle of a pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 22, 2020