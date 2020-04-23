Transcript for The hard-working heroes who are doing some of the toughest jobs during the pandemic

We're back now with our spotlight all this week on the X. Extraordinary essentials the hard working heroes were stepping in this pandemic and taking on some of the toughest jobs out there. ABC's juju Chang on the germ fighting home cleaning crews. We're part of a community a first responders that you know we had right towards the storm. Philip terrorist clo and his team of cleaners have been working nonstop. Responding to calls all over New York we came into this year they expect in a regular duties of fire water Mowlds. And it's a national pandemic was not on that list I'm not gonna lie. Today this team is suiting up to clean this apartment in Manhattan where the president recently tested positive for covad nineteenth. They used a special fog machine missing even the walls and floors inside the apartment with chemicals. Believed to help kill the virus. You're nervous or scared we travel for hurricanes storms obviously this is different you know when you don't west. An enemy so to say that. You can't even see. Care clo like so many other front liners is concerned about spreading the virus to his loved ones I haven't seen my parents my golf but I haven't seen him in quite some time and. It's been. It's been tough. Living apart has become a way of life for other front line workers instead of leaving working going home we're having to stay here from Florida. This is mine converted office into my living quarters. Two New York. I want. My new. Electrical grid employees. And turned their office spaces into bedrooms. Spending as many as thirty days away from their families. It's a surreal feeling that when you get up in the morning and you go right to your desk in the bonds thing that you you find out his. You're really come together is. And for some being sequestered means being away during life's special moments. Let's tomorrow honey. We're going yeah. Yeah. Sorry Atlanta tatters. So grateful for all of their sacrifices and that crew wants you know that since the pandemic began. They have answered thousands of cope with related calls again we thank them and Nightline's juju Chang for that report.

