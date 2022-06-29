Historian and professor details the sacrifices of Black soldiers during WWII

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with professor Matthew F. Delmont's book “Half American” about the patriotism of over 1 million Black soldiers as they experienced racism in a segregated America.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live