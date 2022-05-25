First-of-its-kind clothing line honors transgender girls’ sense of identity

ABC News' Em Nguyen spoke with two trans girls about RUBIES, a unique clothing line made specifically for trans girls, and how it helped them gain confidence in their true selves.

