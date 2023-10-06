Latina artist featured at Starbucks encourages youth to follow their dreams

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC News' Melissa Adan speaks with Philadelphia artist Manuela Guillen whose colorful designs are featured at Starbucks across the country.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live