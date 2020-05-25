Transcript for Lifeguards' new life-saving techniques as beaches reopen amid the pandemic

Despite the pandemic this memorial day weekend, thousands flocked back to the nation's beaches. In galveston, lifeguards are adjusting as reopened beaches are bringing wave of beachgoers. Here with us is chief Peter Davis. Good morning. So in galveston the beaches have been back open since the first of may, but what have the crowds been like this holiday weekend so far? It's been nuts. We had basically a month ago, they opened the floodgates and we have had huge crowds. Holiday-looking crowds on the weekends. The last couple of days we've been pretty busy as well. What are some of the new policies you instituted to practice your staff and beachgoers? So, us, along with our partners in public safety, we're concerned about not just transmission of the disease from us to the public, or the public to us but between each other, because, you know, if some our lifeguards go down, a lot of them will go down at the same time and we won't be able to protect the public. We wear these when we're within six feet of someone. We wear the n-95 masks if we go hand-ons. We altered our go-to rescue techniques out in the water to approach from the rear and extend the buoy really far. So we're not in close as contact as we would normally be. I'm curious, what are lifeguards being instructed to do in the event of mouth to mouth resuscitation, for example. The advice coming from the United States life saving association is pretty good. We sort of moved told a back valve mask, not the normal pocket mask which has a one-way valve. We have all traditionally used for tower lifeguards. In our trucks we used the same thing as the ems and fire use. On the ground lifeguards, we're trying to provide them a little bit better equipment. They all carry n95 masks. They're all wearing gloves. Kind of been more aware of it in that way. What can beachgores themselves do during this so-called new normal to help you guys out and keep themselves safe? This is really important concept in some areas of the country, where they just opened and people are everywhere. So, one thing that we're not really able to do effectively to be honest is, and this probably goes as well for other lifeguards, we have been overwhelmed, we're focused on immediate life-threatening matters. Like rescues, preventions, and that kind of stuff. And so, you know, we really ask that the public come out and take that personal responsibility, do the social distance when they come down and wear mask, et cetera, for themselves. It's definitely a secondary that we're trying to deal with, because we got much more immediate things in front of us. Chief Peter Davis, thank you so much for your time. Stay safe. Thank you.

