‘We need a lot more curiosity’ to solve the world's problems: Author on puzzles

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with journalist and author A.J. Jacobs about his new book, “The Puzzler,” his lifelong curiosity and how puzzles can sometimes lead people astray.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live