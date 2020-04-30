Transcript for How to make your video chats look more like real life during the pandemic

As real settling into social distancing video chats are certainly supplementing our work meetings extended family check ins and friend gatherings but. How do you make your video look more like real life Becky Worley is joining us from San Francisco to help us all out take it away Becky. Amy yet whether you zoom meetings Google hangouts face times guide. Or video calls to look and sound good while it is pretty simple. Virtual happy hour chatting with the loss solar hi mom. Kind of video calls are everywhere right now but not all calls lookalike son offer a deep below. Your sinuses. And looked like a low shot some make you look like you're in the witness protection program. All right let's fix this now still can do is eat overcome. Just raise the camera eye level. With the computer put some books underneath it. Next where to look for this I turned to Lille look port a tech coo who turned a few Skype calls in 28247. Podcasting. Network. The whole idea is look figure out where your cameras. Pretend the camera is the first you're talking to you and and look at the camera now lighting. You don't want windows behind your head. You want to face any windows of the date evenly and slowly let your face. And positioning yourself directly under a light makes it look like you're in a horror movie. Finally your background. I don't think you have to make a fancy sets. But you do want to make your bed and if you get why don't close to a blank wall they can look a little like you're being booked. Turns unless. Checked other. So if you can. Gets in depth look back. And I think what your children's just voted average keep in mind that if your skin their home would you like this guy on the BBC. That choice could come back to haunt you. I'll be. And that is mucking that he may have been. You know making some of these choices is just Smart and making it seems like vanity that little of that in it but really we're seeking human connection in needs video calls. And sometimes a zoom called full pod just distracts us from really being in the moment with the person Amy it certainly gave me a couple of chuckles though as I watched your peace and Becky that I get it web audio because that can be distracting as well it's not right. Oh it's so true you definitely want to have wearing headphones wireless or wired. It makes you sound so much less act goalie. And for the love of all that is good on big group calls always always always. Mean troops now yes yes yes yes that is beyond distracting when that happens right Becky thank you so much we appreciate you look great and sound great.

