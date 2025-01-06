Matchmaker Maria Avgitidis on dating trends to take into the new year

Fourth-generation matchmaker and dating guru Maria Avgitidis gives romantic advice for those navigating the dating world in hopes of finding their perfect match in 2025.

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live