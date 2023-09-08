Millennials ditch dating app culture in favor of returning to 'IRL' connections

ABC News’ Alex Perez dives into the world of modern dating, speaking with four millennial singles on their search for love, ditching the apps and going back to basics.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live