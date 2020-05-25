Transcript for Mom starts organization to help support US troops

Our next guest started an organization to help support our troops in memory of her son Dennis. Joining us on this memorial day is Marion zilinski. Thank you so much for joining us today, Marion. Thank you for having me. Tell us the name of your foundation and why you decided to create it. The foundation is the lieutenant Dennis W. Zilinski II memorial fund. We created the memorial fund to not only honor our son but honor all of the sons and daughters that donned the uniform of our nation, to aid and assist them when they suffer injuries, to send them boxes while they serve overseas. And describe your efforts during this pandemic. Well, my thought process turned immediately, a big portion of our memorial fund is sponsoring service dogs for warriors suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or tbi injuries, those injuries are not visible to the human eye. It's all internal injuries suffered by these men and women that gave so much to us. So we sponsor service dogs that they partner with these warriors that read the warriors' emotions, they know when they're stressed and the service dogs assist them in dealing with them. Many of our warriors lock themselves in their homes, they don't go out in public and their biggest goal, a majority of them they say is get back in action. They want to get back with the troops. That's the only place where believe it or not they still feel comfortable, which you and I would never understand because we would want to run as far as we could away. You talked about the warriors that are getting these psychological injuries, these internal injuries, so how important are support groups and where are these resources We sponsor these service dogs, we sponsor them for $15,000 each and we sponsored over a hundred of them so far. And we get to see the results of the change in the warriors, now with this covid and being quarantined, many of them can't go out of their homes anymore. And their mental issues are returning rapidly. Thank you so much for everything that you're doing. We know your son would certainly be proud. Stay safe. Thank you so much.

