Transcript for Mother and daughter take college courses together

And and. The and. I always say that in those on auto pilot acknowledging sir. Because she's she's got focused she's got drive ambition. Arnold who knows that for acceleration due to bring it to you think we're game. Time. I want to be a doctor I wanna be a dermatologist. And I was like okay I'm doing NASA I'm gonna do it if I set my mind to it. I will do. It's a lot of fun we're competitive than a fun way. So you know it. Who did better on man as he did better on that we challenge each other. We've grounds so close to become best friends yeah. It's a great story there each other support mechanism I just really couldn't be happy. Yeah. It's just created. A bond that's gonna last a lifetime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.