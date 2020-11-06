National historic landmark reopens during pandemic

More
James Lundgren, executive director of the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum, discussed the reopening of the Missouri literary landmark.
2:26 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for National historic landmark reopens during pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:26","description":"James Lundgren, executive director of the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum, discussed the reopening of the Missouri literary landmark.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"71197483","title":"National historic landmark reopens during pandemic","url":"/Lifestyle/video/national-historic-landmark-reopens-pandemic-71197483"}