National Symphony Orchestra performs ‘Baby Shark’

More
Four horn players from the NSO played “Baby Shark” while dressed as sharks to celebrate the Washington Nationals making the World Series.
0:31 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for National Symphony Orchestra performs ‘Baby Shark’
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"Four horn players from the NSO played “Baby Shark” while dressed as sharks to celebrate the Washington Nationals making the World Series.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"66468197","title":"National Symphony Orchestra performs ‘Baby Shark’","url":"/Lifestyle/video/national-symphony-orchestra-performs-baby-shark-66468197"}