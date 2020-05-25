Transcript for A nurse fighting COVID-19 on the front lines loses father to the virus

We're back now with the young and dedicated New Jersey nurse, brand new to the covid-19 front lines, facing a poignant personal loss due to the illness. Here's ABC's Diane Macedo. Reporter: For Danielle Crespo, covid-19 was a call to action. I graduated nursing school in December, I remember I took my nclex licensing exam the weekend before our first quarantine and I kind of like I need to help. Reporter: She jumped right in. Works not one front line job, but two. I'm currently working at St. Barnabas medical center and the New Jersey FEMA testing center. Reporter: What she didn't know that, as she was working to help others with covid-19, the virus would soon hit in her very own home. How did you react when you found out your father had covid-19? I think a lot of dads can relate to this, they never want their families to worry about them. So I think he was downplaying that he was sick. All of us wanted to believe that you know maybe he caught the flu. Reporter: Her dad also didn't have two calling card symptoms, no shortness of breath and no cough. So that day that he did go to the hospital we were kind in denial. When we found out it was covid, we were really worried. Reporter: She teared up telling me what happened next. I'm going to start to get emotional. The doctors were realistic with our expectations. And then, you know, my father was progressing and when we would speak to the nurse they would tell us, you know, he's talking, like he's doing so much better. Reporter: When he was moved out of intensive care, she thought for sure her father was coming home. Told him so when a kind nurse connected the family on speakerphone. It would be their last We were talking to him and we told him that we loved him and that we missed him and, you know, to fight through to get home. I fell asleep that night, you know, thinking, all right, tomorrow we're going to call again and speak to him. And everything like that. And the next morning, while I was at work I got the call that he didn't make it. Reporter: She says in some ways being a nurse herself made it even harder. I think I felt a sense of like I wish I could do more, I would have done more, I wish I have known earlier. There was so much we didn't know about the virus at the time. So it was a lot of guilt. Reporter: But just three days later, Danielle and her mother who works as a hospital clerk were both back at work. I took three days off. Reporter: You took three days off after your own father passed? Yeah. My mom -- they gave her three days as well. Because her hospital is so short-staffed as well. But going back to work has helped me in a very weird way. Reporter: Now she says she's so grateful to the nurses who cared for her father and is using her experience to be an even better nurse herself. That's the way I honor him -- to treat people with kindness and be more compassionate. Spend more time with my patients and care for them the way I would have cared for my father. And Danielle Crespo joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us today. Thank you for having me today. I know it goes without saying that this is an unimaginably difficult time for you and your family. I just want to begin by saying how sorry we are for your loss. Wondering if you might be able to share about what things have been like for you not only emotionally but financially since the passing of your dad. It's been a roller coaster of emotions. You know, financially, because the loss was so sudden, and you know, he wasn't able to return to work even before he went to the hospital because he did spike a fever, so that was like a week, too, that he was unable to work. Financially it was really straining. I had recently graduated. I hadn't started working yet. No one tells you how expensive death is, so that cost was straining on our family. And being able to pay for utilities and everything, so it all happened so suddenly, it's been financially a struggle. Thankfully I just began my career and I've been working extremely hard to contribute and help my mom and ease her stress, too. We understand that it's your birthday today, so happy birthday to you. So being another year older, is there something that you have learned through all of this that you would want to share with our viewers? Oh, you know, life is really tough and you never really know what anyone is going through, I think supporting each other and being kind to each other, being kind to people, you know, don't even know, to strangers, it really does make a difference. In this past year, I've learned that the mutual need of everyone and I think we really do affect each other's lives. You just mentioned kindness and hope and helping to keep people afloat. So Danielle, I'm so excited to tell you, our friends at county archers provisions jerky, heard your story, so inspired by it, they want to help. They're giving you a check for $5,000 and not only that, they're also making a 1,000 product donation to a food pantry of your choice in your father's name. Happy birthday. Wow. That's insane. I'm sorry, I'm shocked right now. This is crazy. This is insane. Any particular reaction, are you just so overwhelmed? I am shocked honestly. I am so shocked. I didn't think anything of it. I was doing this, I just wanted to share my story and you know, just tell people that this is real and you know, I wasn't expecting anything. I'm so grateful. Thank you so much. Which makes it all the better. Danielle, thank you so much for joining us today and for all that you're doing as a nurse during this time. Thank you. Thank you for having me. Thank you for letting me share my story and everything.

