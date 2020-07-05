Transcript for How a nurse is going above and beyond to help patients during the pandemic

Well now for the nation's heartland during this nurses appreciation week and the work of one essential health care worker whose personal mission to support her diabetes patients. Is helping to save lives. Bridges until I read sooners emerged from one clinic you Waterloo Iowa and a failure for eleven years now. We've seen a lot of long time I can't find your cigar started a program focus on. Because that's wrong and mean we're just education and outside clinical practice. My grandfather was diabetic and the harvest guided a young age of 64 it was diabetic is split out. So are really understands. What diabetes does to you. Family and individual. So when the picked it makes starting outlook signaled way to patient in that clinic and. They were explained to me how they could not find alcohol at him lit up ID year. Smart program that I wanted to call focus on I mean he's albeit nineteen sitting. Where we are again they're diabetic packages to blue eight. People in the community we as did you supplies that I noted that aren't out. The first some patients that have. Tested positive for hole behind team. I have ticket packages to their home drop off when it doorsteps. Others we are planning to do they dragged through and pick up and so they can just stay in their cars would bring its looted cars and handed to him. That way. I only have enough both the rights reserved 200 people right now and if I have. More resources or I got what I don't I would be able to. Essentially serve more people anywhere from I would sit fits very kicked in yet I've gotten back. All over the country people who are guilty idiot he's supplies they had beaten 48. And people who needed parent are not able to carefully and so. Diabetes is the disease it is hard to get its failure all. Just have the support of someone in the community to do something as simple as provide alcohol test that she cannot bind. For months could beat a big deal where someone who sound had a heart. This word rebuilding gives new life and gives me hurt it's and so this is what action do little to do. You can see it with a smile on her face weeping Bridget so much for her service and of course for all of you nurses out there. Always showing up for the rest of us thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.