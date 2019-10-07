Officer climbs into storm drain to help trapped pup

More
Body camera footage shows the moment a Parker, Colorado, police officer rescued Max, the Border Collie.
0:47 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer climbs into storm drain to help trapped pup
And don't. You know. According to printing working at the height. Yeah nobody. Back. I relief ship.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"Body camera footage shows the moment a Parker, Colorado, police officer rescued Max, the Border Collie.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"64245226","title":"Officer climbs into storm drain to help trapped pup","url":"/Lifestyle/video/officer-climbs-storm-drain-trapped-pup-64245226"}