Oldest gorilla in the world celebrates her 66th birthday

Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world, feasted on fresh fruit and herbs to celebrate her 66th birthday, surpassing the average gorilla lifespan of 40 years by more than two decades.

April 13, 2023

