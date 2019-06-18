Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday with strawberry cake

More
The orangutan ate the cake surrounded by gift boxes filled with fruit.
1:18 | 06/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday with strawberry cake
Amendment. And the men and it's. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"The orangutan ate the cake surrounded by gift boxes filled with fruit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"63782418","title":"Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday with strawberry cake","url":"/Lifestyle/video/orangutan-celebrates-50th-birthday-strawberry-cake-63782418"}