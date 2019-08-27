-
Now Playing: Pumpkin spice latte season kicks into gear
-
Now Playing: Starbucks cup spotted in latest 'Game of Thrones' episode
-
Now Playing: Popular fall-inspired drink returns at Starbucks
-
Now Playing: Verne Yip's living room makeover surprise
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ruth answers your sex questions
-
Now Playing: Dog joins opera singer in surprise duet
-
Now Playing: Brother dresses up in costumes to greet younger brother after school
-
Now Playing: 2 ‘Bachelor Nation’ couples find their happily ever after
-
Now Playing: Jessica Mulroney designs beach wedding for lucky couple
-
Now Playing: How to plan the dream destination wedding
-
Now Playing: Easy 2-step DIY home improvement upgrades
-
Now Playing: Should you start budgeting for the holidays now?
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift gets political at the 2019 VMAs
-
Now Playing: Family's adoption nightmare
-
Now Playing: Jessica Mulroney's guide to 2019 wedding trends, from 2 dresses to food trucks
-
Now Playing: How to pick your perfect wedding dress with style guru Jessica Mulroney
-
Now Playing: What dogs can do for your mental health
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on Black-owned all-natural products marketplace
-
Now Playing: Grizzly bear cools off on a hot day
-
Now Playing: Meet the man who commutes via jet ski