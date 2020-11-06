Transcript for Preserving national legacy of jazz during pandemic

We are back now with the seismic losses in America's jazz communities and the efforts to preserve this rich national legacy. ABC's Kyra Phillips with the moving look and listen. Reporter: It's been the soundtrack to our lives, expressing pn to shear joy. Jazz has survived so many struggles. It has. Jazz has gone through everything that we've gone through as people. I mean all our highs, all our lows, it expresses it with the note B flat, the note E. It's an honor to perform it and tell that story. Reporter: The most recent stories the death of George Floyd and calls for justice and a pandemic that has devastated minority communities, taking with it music legends emblematic of that struggle. For SHAWN Jones jazz isn't just a profession. It's personal. He tours and teaches preserving the legacy of jazz here at the Peabody conservatory located not far from Baltimore's jazz district where clubs like keystone corner are usually booming. For now coronavirus has redefined jazz's call and response. We've lost now more than a dozen jazz greats to covid-19. We've lost a lot of heros. I heard a quote the other day that every time you lose a legend you lose a library. Just speaking to those folks, just hearing the stories, what's gone down over the years, hearing their songs, we can never get that back. Reporter: That's because Sean either knew or shared the stage with every legend lost to coronavirus. Take a look at that list of musicians there. As you look at those names, tell me what goes through your head and your heart. Wow, I'm seeing stories. I'm seeing boozy barns in Philadelphia when I was a grad student and I would go play "Cherokee" and he would tell me how sad I was. I hear his voice on the phone when I recorded "Allison" telling me that I have integrity because I didn't play a solo until the very end. I see Lee walking into dizzy's club just to hang out and eat a cheeseburger. Gosh, Ellis marcellus. I see myself with a group of young musicians in San Francisco after we just left the stage and him telling us stories. Reporter: Rich stories that might have never happened. There was another deadly virus that struck the jazz community more than 100 years ago, the 1918 influenza pandemic. It tore through New Orleans and by some small miracle there was a 17-year-old musician who survived it. His name was Louis Armstrong. What would have happened to jazz if Louis Armstrong died in that pandemic? Wow, what would happen if salt was never part of food. You wouldn't know food the way you know it without that element, without salt. Louis Armstrong is the salt of jazz. He's the foundation. Imagine something that important not existing. Would you have elements of the music? Sure, you would. But that spirit wouldn't be there. It would be a completely different thing. Reporter: Keeping alive the roots and rhythm is more than a passion for SHAWN Jones, it's a calling. As a musician, it's my duty to tell the story of covid-19, to express the pain that folks are feeling right now, to express the tears that are shed, the anger, the loneliness, the depression. Jazz is going to get us through this in the way it always has. It's going to allow us to be who we are, unapologetically. It's going to allow us to cry. It's going to allow us to dance. That's what jazz is going to do. That's what all music is going to do. Sean Jones keeping that legacy alive. Thanks to Kyra for that report.

