Transcript for Pro golfer returns to nursing career during pandemic

heroes lately, but this particular story caught our eye, a pro golfer who traded her clubs for scrubs to join the front lines in the fight against the pandemic. Sarah Hoffman joins us now. Sarah, thank you so much for being with us. You were a practicing nurse before you turned pro, well now you're back to work as a nurse in Michigan, what went into that decision to put your scrubs back on again? Well, in the offseason, I return to nursing so the pandemic kind of made that decision for me as far as going back to nursing. We had our tournament in the first week of March and then we had a suspension, which kind of made a second offseason for us. The tour was trying to protect us from this virus. Of course it was scary. I knew the people from the community were doing everything they could, whether that was working from home or making and donating personal protective equipment. I don't want to look back one day and not regret to do everything I can. We're so grateful for everything that you and all of your colleagues have done and continue to do. As you know, Michigan one of the hardest hit states in this country, talk a little bit about what your experience has been like there on the front lines? Yeah, so I returned at the end of April and it was a little bit -- obviously, a little bit of an emotional roller coaster, I work on an orthopedic medical surgical unit. So, along with going through a checkpoint and getting your mask that your going to be wearing for the next 12.5 hours of your shift, I was met with a patient population that's not necessarily what I was used to. Orthopedic surgeries are considered elective, most of them at least. Those were all cancelled to save resources for covid-positive patients. I was met with very sick patients going through surgeries that no longer had the physical support of their loved ones. As visitors were banned from the hospital. That was very tough. How did you get through it, how did you deal with that emotionally? I think -- I think it's tough in nursing, we're kind of used to that, kind of give this example, one day I had a patient who really wanted to see his wife, so we had a plan to call her and I gave her directions to the parking lot and she was able to wave to us, she was on the fifth floor. She couldn't see us, but we could see her. That's being there for you patient in that way. But some of the happiest moments were being able to line the hallways with nurses and other staff and being able to clap for patients as they're being discharged. After several weeks of fighting for their lives in the icu, and then they would come to our unit and recover and well enough to go home, those are the moments I'll never forget. It still gives us goose bumps. Yeah, you just gave me goose bumps, right, when you said that. Thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you so much for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.