Transcript for Robin Roberts presents a Thrivership Award to Amanda Kloots

Here now to introduce our next. It's firing award for separate recipient is actor director screenwriter Zak perhaps. Thank you run. This year I lost my best friends in the entire world. 86 foot five jovial life of the party incredible human being I meant doing a play in New York. The unit Cordero. The incredible demand clues his wife. Refused to let and its law simply be defined as a tragedy. She has been able to educate so many people on the indiscriminate horror of code of nineteen. And along the way she inspired a whole lot of people to celebrate and be grateful for what they have. I feel so honored to call a man friend. She hasn't just inspired. Thousands of people across the earth she inspires me every single day. And I cannot believe how much he is how to handle. All while raising a little baby boy need all of us burn. Bold leader. Scoring. Broadway or Broadway. Regional theaters the lights have gone out on Broadway places were people go to get away being told to stay away. It speech Janice draster sneak up artists find an musicians actors everywhere and many critics say in the there off names given up NBC news. I was in Portland Oregon playing a loss in the North American tourists prison and I drifted to Georgia and quarantine myself away from. My mom's and legionnaires. It's hard to watch your eating center twinkle and Wendell without you know yeah my. Our leisure time this summer time when she saw children yeah. I'm not sure what's. Linda Davies he's playing. Doing OK and let's do this myself at the dark spaces and you know it is an includes. How can hang them nice and move toward when their someone like Amanda and Liz. Using something terrible experience as you didn't have a love and sticky night. I start every morning up with a positive sought. That helps that they stressed that helps in my anxiety and I saying how thankful I answered everything I have in life even if all I can think of to be grateful for that day is my health and life that is all lots to be thankful for her. And leave the voting no. When David Harris and that my husband nick Cordero we we're doing Bullets Over Broadway and Nikki they became friends. He won me over with this tap dancing. Highlighting densely definitely my idea. Nick wasn't. Necessarily on board at first and then attacks against. Along comes Elvis loved his Gutierrez who. And then Nicklaus it's fantastic mom there are either love it Elvis song reminds you always wanted to be it dad. I really wasn't a lie I'm. Intel is he 1 morning is changing offices Geithner and seeing Ted and we took into an urgent care and that was when I first kind of pleasant little. I'm worried about what this could be it was 95 days that it was not. It away is an extreme. An emotional roller coaster every day. Every day gateway his cell phone calls that would stop the house and then nestled call that made it. Or did it in two minutes later Ernie I saw hot champagne bottles. Doctors do you think that he should have woken up by now however they are saying that he was heavily sitting dead. I started sharing everything I social media. The day that nick went into the icu because. Can't play is so him crazy. And that he was 41. With no preexisting health conditions. And the only symptoms he had to realize that he was tired and exhausted. I spelled like. This story had to be told him. She's doing good guy he's Ferdinand he visited them fast that he possibly can't great now I don't sing yeah. I would have been able to get through everything that happened here. Need to name to my family and Sid. Thanks Alan without having been so open and cut his name change army. Started to form be helped tip they received and feet care that we received and they'll love love and have prayers. This supports. It was just incredible. In July a day. Yeah finally passed her and he lives wrapped in loans and small in his words or less weight Nina Eleanor. I never thought I'd be a single period so. It's just hide millions that here. That trajectory. NA noting noting you know this within. It did they see this thing I. I'm very glad that it. Made an impact for hopefully four people at CU stay take this whole virus more seriously. And I also is being saying look I made an impact is not taking life for granite not everybody can get out of bed and stand empty seat and go I don't walk. Don't take that for granted going to walk and then look around and smile. And until eight years where you are and the fact that you can do that. So I hope that. Those two things made an impact. It certainly didn't gives me so much pleasure to welcome and congratulate. Amanda clues who joins us now from. Los Angeles with that big smile it's so good to seal I don't know what your family has really helped you through this challenging time and your sister. And it is there and she is going to presents you with the award right now but driver ship. All worn your sister. Is there to give it to pay and are praying for you so much. Wow what a beautiful family and you're very very very well have been banned so incredibly. Deserve it how you doing how are you doing. I'm still pretty cool head we ask our have a net and nice holiday season here in Los Angeles and just. China make every day counts in every day's best ill and common very happy that my sister's experience Meehan were able to be together. I have to say. And nicks song live your life. You know all the people who were. Posting his video posting themselves singing his song. And Elvis your precious baby boy is what a year and a half now. He's eighteen months did anything good day what do you know what you want him to know about how his father lived his life. Nixon alleged everybody's friends and he loved to life. And I hope that Elvis has those same beliefs. And how are you able to balance everything. They. The grief that you go through but you have an eighteen month old you're you're gone and I know they're going to be working on the talk soon you have a job that's coming up better than this. How do you balance. That's a real feeling that you must have. We found a lot of health crowd then I am not afraid to ask for help and when people. I have friends and they love in want to support you they will be there for you and I think. Yes and a single mother but that doesn't mean I have to do things alone and when you ask for help it'll come and you just I couldn't do it without all the help that people give to me every day. Well you have been a help to so many and I know there's nothing that can be done. To erase the pain EU and the whole Broadway community have experience this year but a lot of your friends are still out of work there's so much uncertainty. About when they can go back to work on Broadway so my production company rock and Robin productions would like to donate. 25000. Dollars in knicks memory to the Broadway cares covic nineteen. Emergency assistance fund and I hope that helps in some small measure Amanda. That's just amazing thank you Ivan I know that they had been suffering I have so many friends that have been out of work and I know that would mean a lot to them I appreciate that. Thank you and we're giving it again next honor. So we once you to listen in because we have something more to honor you nick and the entire Broadway community affected by this year's pandemic. There's Broadway and television star Jordan Fisher. Who was playing the title role in the hit musical dear Evan Hansen on Broadway earlier this year when everything shut down. Rob. Here's you all foreigners. To others. Coordinating these writers. You and away games. Have you. Playing. Can come. And. Yeah. She. A. Oh. On. All we need for yeah we. And when you're talking and. Oil me. Okay easy Hillary and she only knew I. And. A. And live a. Yeah. Yeah thanks to Jordan. How much this is it's good to hear his voice again and you know Broadway and we don't know when it's coming back at that song DJ reach perfect wasn't. Gave me goose bumps actually was Susan really from the soul and he could feel as his. His heart was this was really speaking on that you're really was and I hope it hope it brings some some comfort. Especially to the Broadway community at a completely missed them when we do miss them so be back Walt Harris.

