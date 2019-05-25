Transcript for Following the rule of road on a scooter

I really am today in San Monica where the police department is the only enforcement operation today keep off summer with the rules of the road for Electric's. Bikes if you fiddle and eat your heart yeah heading in the wrong there's only. And how many people actually feel like he's thanks looked anything he handed over to his room all of rules of the road for electric scooters thanks notes and already had no right sideline to Obey all traffic. Lot of people think his earnest to stop at a stop sign and stopped at a red light that does not care. Currently the biggest analysts here can be sent more. I only eat great continent I'm on here. I'm you. Where you are you asking me to form. Don't live in the area aren't you. Powell and lake. We've asked the operators to news they educate teachers my. Where you can run. So yes they're fun but the art vehicles know before you ride out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.