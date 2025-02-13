Single on Valentine's Day? Study finds many prefer it that way

Social scientist and author of "Single at Heart" Bella DePaulo says the notion that unmarried people are less happy than their married counterparts isn't true.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live