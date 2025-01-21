Soap bubbles freeze over during icy weather

A Colorado resident took advantage of sub-zero temperatures to film beautiful patterns that appeared in soap bubbles she put out to freeze in her yard.

January 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live