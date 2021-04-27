Teen makes plea to relocate Shankar the elephant from Indian zoo

ABC News’ James Longman reports on the efforts of 16-year-old Nikita Dhawan to draw attention to the plight of a 26-year-old African elephant and to relocate him back to Africa.

