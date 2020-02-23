Transcript for Toy poodle found alive after hawk snatches it from owner's backyard

Did he own calls her little clan of dogs her life. After what happened Thursday she was in church for sixteen year old who don't Shaq again and I can do is thank god for the miracle because I don't know how else this dog could've survived. A wild night that started when Porsche was scooped up from Cassie on his back deck by Hough and carried off after hours of searching LC on. Started to lose hope. Especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight. Until Friday afternoon when she got a call from the and filled animal hospital saying. They had Porsche. I said that's impossible. She could not have survived. 28 hours and the bitter cold weather. And ten degree when this is a six and a half behind dog she's blind sees death seized sixteen years old and I went on there and sore enough. This is being dog. Porsche had been found by a neighbor dropped by the hot nearly four blocks away from her home south skiers have portion maybe the tiniest dot. That she as the strongest will to live. How she got a way I have no idea. Postseason fact that I will never know but I know one thing by the grace of god this dog is still alive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.