One trucker tells her story of lengthy days and nights

More
There's a new urgency behind the wheel for drivers making life-saving deliveries of food and medicine.
3:39 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One trucker tells her story of lengthy days and nights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:39","description":"There's a new urgency behind the wheel for drivers making life-saving deliveries of food and medicine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"69938305","title":"One trucker tells her story of lengthy days and nights ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/trucker-tells-story-lengthy-days-nights-69938305"}