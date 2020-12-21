Now Playing: Hollywood reacts to Tom Cruise’s recorded COVID-19 tirade

Now Playing: How to make Ryan Scott's amaretto bird cookies with orange glaze

Now Playing: Group of women give back to health care workers with 'Hug In a Cup Initiative'

Now Playing: How to try on makeup and jewelry at home

Now Playing: Last-minute holiday shopping rush causes shipping stress

Now Playing: Apple store shuts down all its California and Tennessee stores

Now Playing: Celebrate Kwanzaa with this delicious cornbread recipe

Now Playing: Goat wandered into woman’s driveway from nowhere… and so she started a goat sanctuary

Now Playing: Sheriff's office raises money to help mother

Now Playing: Millions of Americans race to finish last-minute Christmas shopping

Now Playing: 11-year-old spreads holiday cheer

Now Playing: Our 2nd annual ugly sweater party!

Now Playing: How to make caramelized white chocolate linzers

Now Playing: Tricks to score big on last-minute holiday gifts

Now Playing: Celebrating the holidays safely with kids

Now Playing: Watch as this adorable elf soars through a scenic drone flight

Now Playing: ‘Made in America’ gift ideas: Framing, cookies, cheese and more

Now Playing: This Dad belting the national anthem has us in tears