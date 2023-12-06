Wakeskater plunges from hotel pool to beach in epic Dubai stunt

American daredevil Brian Grubb combined wakeskating and BASE jumping to pull off a fearless stunt that saw him jump 77 stories from a rooftop pool onto the beach below.

December 6, 2023

