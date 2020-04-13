Transcript for Wayne Brady on redefining parenting and relationships during the coronavirus pandemic

At a time we're redefining parenting and friendships because of the pandemic, some parents are finding unique ways to make it work like Wayne Brady and his family bonding on social media. Take a look. I'm good. I'm good. Wow, some family moves there. With us now is Emmy award-winning actor, singer, and talk show host Wayne Brady. Wayne, thank you for being with us. The videos you're making with your family are lighting up the internet, is the quarantine bringing you guys closer together? Yes and no. Yes, we spend more time together. But in terms of being, being close, what you guys are seeing in those videos that's just us, we decided to start posting it. We have that bond just in life. The four of us. My ex-wife Mandie and my daughter maile and Mandie's boyfriend Jason, we kind of have that silly close bond family nature anyways. This gives us more time to spend together. And you all just happen to be excellent dancers. With incredible rhythm. I'm in awe of that. What's been the biggest challenge for you as a co-parent? During this lockdown, you guys look like you're getting along great, but have there been challenges? I think as a dad to a 17-year-old the secret is not to crowd them, because we're all going through it right now. But the teenagers, especially high schoolers, they have this schedule and they have a social grouping and they have a life and the way that they respond to this needs a bit of sensitivity, I have to teach myself that. Not jump on her and say, I want to spend all day, like, we're going be best friends. Like dad, whoa, back up a little I have a 17-year-old daughter and we got three teenagers in the house, too, and I found myself being the same way, I got a lot of eye rolling. Give your best advice on other parents with children in split households trying to co-parent, especially if they're teenagers while isolating. What's your best advice? Trying to co-parent -- it's a lot of work and what people see is the end result. People see you guys are close. We've been in each other's lives for about 24 years, we have lots of history and a lot of it has been an uphill climb but we wanted to keep our relationship intact because of our friendship and our love for each other and to model a healthy example of what love can be after the I dos are over. Because she sees that I respect her mother to the nth degree and the same going to other way. It's beautiful to see you and your family, Wayne Brady, thank you so much for being with us today and stay safe. Thank you, you, too.

