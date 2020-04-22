Transcript for Woman reunited with newborn 25 days after emergency C-section

A New York mother who just recovered from the rotavirus finally got to see her baby girl face to face she met little Isabella for the first time. Get this 25 days after giving birth. A recent Nolasco had been so sick that doctors had to perform an emergency C section and whisk away her baby. When she finally laid eyes on her daughter she was overwhelmed. You do makes a good news analysts exciting it's again and analysts and own feelings Lenin Cecil B genuinely I was allowed to much room and you Lance. I don't know how I didn't think to pay less amazing just don't want any to us or nine year but his beauty were. Almost thirty weeks pregnant when she got sick she says at one point. Her fiance started saying his goodbye this beautiful image there.

