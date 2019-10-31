Zoo animals go wild with pumpkins for Halloween

More
A bear, rhino and tiger each got their own pumpkin to play with.
0:55 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zoo animals go wild with pumpkins for Halloween
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"A bear, rhino and tiger each got their own pumpkin to play with.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"66666593","title":"Zoo animals go wild with pumpkins for Halloween","url":"/Lifestyle/video/zoo-animals-wild-pumpkins-halloween-66666593"}