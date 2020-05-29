Transcript for More than 100,000 lives lost to COVID-19, loved ones share their stories

Payments imminent when they learned their beloved coach was battling corona virus these are the young faces who all sent messages hoping. It would help secret. He just wanted to thank you so much for everything you've done for our program. In her teens. We're all thankful for you always. They did so over down. Coach Paul Logan was a towering figure in north central high school in Indianapolis for more than thirty years don't want us to succeed whether he didn't really think about your your family. Coke slogan did not survive. At a high school football stadiums across Indiana speaks at a time 7 PM to honored that coach husband and father. Like turning on the stadium lights as the sun began to set missed the clouds rolled in. But lights came on to remember the man who encouraged every student from every background to reach their potential. Tonight his son Michael. But what don't people know about my dad is fabulous but others first and I can't thank him enough for the child as he gave us. And the legacy he left. Real big speeches of Phil. His wife Kathy. But it ended today here at that ended the practice he always had the biggest spare her from them and told them how much he loved them. You could be in so many lives lost the numbers are impossible to grasp. The five year old kindergartners Skyler her over for parents bull first responders Detroit. Her mother a police officer for father of firefighter. Scott ever dreamed of becoming a dentist. There was Margaret Philbin who survived the Holocaust. She lied about her age two the Nazis it out sweets so they would believe she was old enough to qualify for forced labor. Because the younger children so often did not survive. But she did and she would move to the US to create a life here. If she made it part of her legacy to teach young people hear about the horror that played out those concentration camps. I can say it is my pleasure drivers say it is my duty to be here with you today. And to. Remember. My pan us. Tonight her son. Remembering her I think everybody to remember my mom for her perseverance. And dedication. She genocide and holocaust education. She really and her story time and time again for students and adults. So the world will never forget the horrors of the Holocaust. There was the US army veteran Larry rent gap part of general Douglas macarthur's honor guard a mechanic in his motor pool. He would later join Chrysler and NASCAR as an engineer and led the team that built the first race car to reach 200 miles per hour Buddy Baker. At 200 son telling us this. My father Larry Rask was an amazing man. He was very proud of his military career and he was proud of his NASCAR career and most of all he was proud of his family and his friends. Cordless Henry was the first black nurse on staff at the mold her hospital in Plainfield New Jersey we learned she would become a blood teacher. One of her former students. This is Carl as Henry was my nursing instructor in the 1960s. Her wealth of knowledge. Quiet presence and fairness for her strengths that she will be next. Sargent Raymond shall we ski a member of the Harris county sheriff's office in Texas since 1979. His fellow officers honoring him and sacrifice. When I have a personal issue I caught him. Thank you helped he helped me he was there Britney. In my family who and that the angels let that sky. He left foot that I knew it. I knew it. There was will team to Billings from Tacoma park Maryland. She gave birth while battling the virus that was never able to meet her newborn she had and pregnant. And looking forward to you welcome main. And you child into the community again he literally meaning is Mike. My community. Her name in her native Ethiopia means community. Now her community has come together to support her family. And debate she left behind. Vincent barber the preacher and musician. Tonight his wife Patrice who fears some are not taking the virus seriously enough. Oh. The eight bit of Britain and every bank and the look and yeah. Beat you big go get an. She remembers the woman the Doctor Who pulled out her own phone. To allow her husband to call her an offer his last words over facetime. The doctor or. Use our personal. Faith. And based Annie. Janet it's up to eat at those records and recorded that have been. Orlando area vein it was an essential worker at Verizon during the pandemic. He was a communications field technician who was sent to a New York hospital to help prepare for the search. A week later he was sick to. His wife and what he says. He just me he spent mountain. And your loved like this each school. Is still months. There have been so many first responders 66 year old Paul Carey a paramedic from Colorado who raced to New York to volunteer. But later died from the virus. To look caught off Long Island who just turned 100 in December. Only to candles surrounded by family. It turns out Philip lost his twin brother during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1990. Sentry leader he would die in a pandemic to a sergeant in the air force during World War II his grandson remembering him. We love you Graham pop we miss you and your life will never be forgotten.

