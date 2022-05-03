19 students and 2 teachers reportedly killed in a school shooting: Part 1

At least 21 people were killed and many more are reported injured after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live