24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

20 years after 9/11, families who lost young fathers reflect on their journey: Part 1

For 20 years, Diane Sawyer has periodically gathered with a group of women who were pregnant when their partners died on Sept. 11. Their stories show the journey of grief amid raising a family.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live