Transcript for Academic tenure controversies highlight importance of faculty diversity

I tend to be rather controversial in things. I stand for a lot of issues that cut against the grain. Reporter: Dr. Cornell west is unapologetically opinionated. Do you think we can meet the challenge? Reporter: A trait he credits for his trailblazing career. Let us never be afraid in the face of hatred. Reporter: But now the philosophy professor says it's part of the reason he's leaving his prestigious post at Harvard divinity school, recently tweeting his resignation letter after he was denied tenure. You had been tenured before, not only at Harvard but other why not this time? I was university professor at Harvard, university professor at princeton. Then they're going to say, we don't really think you can undergo tenure, we can't give you the reasons. I've been a black man in America over 60 years. I know what's going on. It had nothing to do with academics. You are saying this isn't just about race, it could be about politics, activism, all kinds of things? Absolutely, it's about anti-palestinian sensibility, it's about critiques of wall Street. The issues that in some ways could possibly present a challenge. Tenure exists to protect academic freedom. Reporter: Irene Mulvey, president of the association of university professors. Her organization helps develop standards and policies for higher education. You're not worried about your job security for teaching the wrong thing or saying the wrong thing or somebody doesn't like what you're researching. Reporter: After the outcry, Harvard administrators offered Dr. West a five-year contract and a title with a consideration of a future tenure bid. But he declined. In a statement, Harvard divinity school thanking Dr. West for his enormous contribution to issues of racial justice, saying they'd hoped to retain him on our faculty for many years to come. Your departure was devastating to a number of students. Many saying that you were the first black professor they had ever had. Did you owe it to some of those students, though, to somehow find a way so stay?- because of your impact? I did. I mean, I stayed to fight. Harvard offered me more money. They'd offered me big chairs. And I said, it's not about that. If you can't even undergo a tenure process, you can't negotiate. You can't negotiate respect in that regard. Reporter: Three months after that public tenure dispute, "New York Times" magazine journalist Nicole henna Jones announced she was turning down a night chair position at her ALMA mater, university of North Carolina chapel hill, after it didn't initially offer her tenure for a role that had always come with tenure. I think it showed that there is not a respect for what black faculty go through on campus ask, that they need to have the stated and public support and the courage of leadership when our work is challenged. Reporter: The numbers show across the board, colleges are suffering from lack of representation. ABC news data team analyzed the most recent U.S. Department of education reports on more than 4,000 schools, finding that 70% of faculty are white, even though a little more than half the students enrolled are nonwhite. The data also indicating that nonwhite professors are less likely to make tenure. Only 10% of all tenured professors are people of color. Nicole hanna-jones is now set to be the inaugural night chair in race and journalism at historically black Howard Simply resolving my issue doesn't resolve the larger obstacles and discrimination that black faculty, and particularly black women scholars, face all across this What you can see is a black woman not getting what was given automatically to everyone that came before her. Reporter: In a statement, the university said it is disappointed that hanna-jones won't be joining the faculty and the school is working toward a more inclusive and equitable campus. Higher education is not immune to systemic and institutional racism. Faculty of color are always asked to serve on diversity, inclusion, and equity task forces. As a result, when faculty of color come up for tenure, they may have found they didn't have the same amount for research as their white colleagues. Reporter: That imbalance is a disservice to students. ABC's analysis found nonwhite students at colleges with more diverse faculty have higher graduation rates. That is the key to success for students. Reporter: Even so, a breakdown of full-time professors finds that black memorandas, black females, and Latino males each accounted for 2%, while Latina females made up just 1%. A minuscule number with a significant impact. Georgetown university senior yoritza Aguilar is the first her family to go to college. Her parents, immigrants from Central America. She says professors of color have been crucial throughout her education. You feel comfortable asking them, hey, could I get an extension? Could I get a letter of recommendation? You don't feel a sense of imposter syndrome. With a Latino professor or minority professor, it's so much easier to approach them and sort of talk about your upbringing. Especially if they have that same shared family experience, culture experience, language experience. My parents worked minimum wage jobs. I've gone to public school my whole life. Daughter of immigrants. I'm going to get emotional. I'm sorry. If they see faculty that look like them, the message they get is that, I can succeed here. I can succeed in this field. Reporter: Early last year, yoritza was part of a group of student volunteers who helped the school hire two more Latino professors in the history and American studies departments. Now she wants to change the school's landscape even more, starting a petition to create a Latino studies minor. I wanted to see what else students could do. What do we need to build upon? No justice, no peace! After the murder of George Floyd, I think Georgetown has been more responsive and more critical about the way they have dealt with diversity. So they recently established a racial justice initiative and hired a new professor of color. But we want to be Georgetown accountable. The reality is, there has been great progress, right? Yes, there has been. Nonwhite professors are being tenured at higher rates than ever before, would you agree? Absolutely. Why has there been progress? The racism is still at work at each and every one of these institutions. Yet there's decent people of all colors. Who are willing to fight against it. That's the good news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.