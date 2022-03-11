The Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions during the 94th Oscars

The audience was stunned when Smith struck Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife and her shaved head. Less than an hour later, Smith won Best Actor for “King Richard.”

