-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police investigating another Chauvin incident
-
Now Playing: DOJ reportedly looking into 2017 incident between Chauvin and Black teen
-
Now Playing: Who was George Floyd before he was killed in police custody? Part 1
-
Now Playing: Stop the Hate: A Call for Unity
-
Now Playing: How stopping Asian intolerance improves overall inclusivity
-
Now Playing: Examining the model minority myth and invisibility
-
Now Playing: Politics of hate on social media
-
Now Playing: Increasing inclusivity in voting
-
Now Playing: Solving systemic racism and extremism
-
Now Playing: Uniting to stop the hate
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 23, 2021
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of snow geese fly over green fields
-
Now Playing: Teen creates art after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominees show wide diversity in a challenging year for filmmaking
-
Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell arraigned in NY federal court
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: 6 in 10 favor doing more to hold police accountable
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner joins California race for governor
-
Now Playing: J&J vaccine pause made sense, but it’s time to lift it: Besser