It's been probably over a month since I've been out flying just due to all the cancellations last minute that have happened. Definitely packing a little different than I normally do. Three decades of this and this is the first time I'm picking things like masks and extra wipes and hand sanitizer. Reporter: It's captain Dennis tager's first day on the job Pretty empty no doubt. Reporter: He's traveling from Chicago to Miami then landing in Houston, documenting his trip on the way. A little bit harder to find food than I thought. Reporter: Giving us a firsthand account of his new reality. In your 30-plus years have you ever seen anything affect the industry quite like covid-19? Not this long and deep. I flew 9/11 and the after in new York. That was a shock on many levels and horror on a level I don't think any of us ever imagined. This is a different shock to us. It's invisible. Reporter: Over the past two months striking scenes from vacant airports across the country. No long passenger lines, eerily empty flights, and row after row of grounded planes. The number of people flying in the U.S. Is down 94% from last year. The three largest U.S. Airlines reporting more than $4 billion in losses from January to March. Tonight bringing America back as the country looks for a way forward. What will it take for the travel industry to take off again? I have never seen this airport this empty. Reporter: Here at New York's Laguardia airport late last week not nearly as frantic as usual. But still people with places to go like Lauren king from Atlanta. This was your first flight during the pandemic? It was odd o'say the least. Everybody covered up. No snacks, no drinks, everything wiped downish handed to you. Reporter: Were you nervous at all on the plane? I wasn't nerve at all on the first plane. But on the second plane, I did take out some of my lysol wipes and do a little extra cleanup and everything P 7. Reporter: Cameron Kocher says he feels comfortable flying because he recently tested positive for covid-19 antibodies after getting sick in late February. You know if you haven't had this yet I don't know. I don't know if I'd be traveling right now if I didn't know I had it. Probably not honestly. Reporter: Kevin dafrs is in the army reserves traveling to Ohio where he'll undergo covid-19 training to then help at New York City hospitals. Are you nervous at all about traveling? I mean, I'm not nervous because I mean, if you're practicing the washing of the hands, the wearing of the max you'll be safe. I do have three masks in my bag. Reporter: Kevin and Cameron were surprised to see their planes were not empty. Partly because airlines have reduced the number of flights making the remaining ones a bit full. Pretty full flight. Arriving in Charlotte. I'm going to head to the gate now so we can board the next plane. Landed in Charlotte. Super easy flight. Nothing out of the normal other than no snacks. Everyone's wearing masks. Airports moderately crowded. Good to be back in north Carolina. Reporter: Passengers should expect airline travel to be a very different experience for the foreseeable future. Starting this month most airlines are requiring face coverings for all passengers. Some airlines also blocking? Or all middle seats. United airlines spokesperson and former Obama white house press secretary Josh Ernest says the company changed how seats are assigned. We use artificial intelligence actually to seat the aircraft and we've changed the algorithm to actually ensure that we can socially distance to the best -- to the largest extent possible on board the aircraft. Reporter: Earnest says united has also adochted enhanced cleaning procedures. We recently purchased 750 electric o'static sprayers. These are the machines they use to clean hospitals and disinfectants. And we're going to use them before every sing many flight starting next month. If passengers don'ts feel comfortable, what should they One of the things we've done, gio, is actually given our customers a lot of flexibility. If there are reasons people feel uncomfortable or their plans have changed they are able to change their travel plans without paying a fee. Reporter: New ways of making air travel safe are emerging. A regional airport in Washington state is now using thermal cameras to test passengers for fever before they go through the TSA checkpoint. Airlines then determine whether or not anyone flagged can fly. You canceled about 90% of how can the airlines survive? This is the biggest financial crisis the commercial industry has ever faced. We reduced our schedule to try to make sure that when demand does start to bounce back that united airlines can bounce back quickly to meet that demand. Reporter: Despite outrage from critics who felt airlines were mismanaged long before this pandemic, the white house agreed to a $25 xwl billion bailout for the midge U.S. Airlines comprised of grants and loans but some are still seeking billions more in federal loans to survive. Is the government funding going to be enough? The assistance we received from the federal government was basically intended to cover our labor costs, our payroll expenses in the next six months and the truth is it only covers part of those labor costs in the next six months even including amounts we're expected to pay back to the federal government. Every airline flying today is flying on taxpayer dollars. Government funding for airlines will run out by the end of September. Reporter: Airlines are trying to keep costs down but still gearing up. The maintenance must be current so the planes can fly as soon as they're needed. At washington dulles international airport maintenance employees like Travis Ali are working around the clock. This time last year every airplane that came in was going out. We weren't storing airplanes this time last year. Reporter: Allee says the stored plains require 24/7 upkeep to ensure they're ready for travel when the time comes. Some of the things we do is run the air-conditioning system and that is to evacuate humidity and moisture out of the cabin so we don't have an aircraft sitting for a week up to a month with moisture building up inside the cabin and the avionics equipment. It's not at all like parking your car. An aircraft has a lot more components to it than your standard automobile does. Reporter: In a way to try to recruit customers some airlines are now carrying cargo where passengers would normally sit. But some of the safety measures airlines are adopting may end up costing them money. When an airplane takes off it has to have at least 80% of the airplane seats filled or it's not going to make any money. But you can't fill an airplane up to 80% and still keep the center seat open, which would allow for social distancing. So at this point if we're going to maintain social distancing there's no way that airline and that airplane can fly profitably. Reporter: And now with so many asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic coronavirus cases questions about whether air travel may have helped spread covid-19 in the early part of this year. There are certain individuals that are considered super spreaders that can efficiently spread to many people while some people may not at all. And absolutely there are people that are walking around as vectors of disease and don't even realize they have the infection at all and may never even know. Reporter: An ABC news investigation of travel data from December, January and February found nearly 760,000 passengers came to the U.S. Infrom China while more than 2.5 million travelers from hot spots like Italy, spent and Britain poured in. Air travel is not only a vector to move it from place to place but in itself is a place where transmission can occur. You're in incredibly close quarters with individuals, you're definitely not practicing social distancing at six feet apart. Reporter: The U.S. Now has travel restrictions for travel, Iran, and most of Europe and North America. But there's currently no limit on domestic travel. There are still questions about how to treat covid-19 and no national testing program or vaccine. Which is why experts say air travel is changing dramatically. Travel is not going to get easier. It's going to get harder and it's going to stay harder. The future of air travel looks very bleak. What we knew just a few months ago is all going to change in the months to come. And we may not see a return to normal for years. What do you say to someone who's concerned and on the fence about flying again? I don't dismiss it at all. It's okay to have that concern. It's okay to have that anxious feeling about it. That's natural. Reporter: For captain tager there's no easy path to getting the planes full again. If we don't get this right now and we're reckless, if we don't lean forward we're going to fall flat on our face in recovery, and I don't want to see that happen. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm gio Benitez in New York.

